$0.0395

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aleph Zero price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $610.20K. The table above accurately updates our AZERO price in real time. The price of AZERO is up 1.85% since last hour, up 2.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.54M. AZERO has a circulating supply of 302.31M coins and a max supply of 520.00M AZERO.

Aleph Zero Stats

What is the market cap of Aleph Zero?

The current market cap of Aleph Zero is $11.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aleph Zero?

Currently, 15.45M of AZERO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $610.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.59%.

What is the current price of Aleph Zero?

The price of 1 Aleph Zero currently costs $0.04.

How many Aleph Zero are there?

The current circulating supply of Aleph Zero is 302.31M. This is the total amount of AZERO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aleph Zero?

Aleph Zero (AZERO) currently ranks 1505 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.98M

2.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1505

24H Volume

$ 610.20K

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

