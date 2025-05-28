b

BUILDonB

Live BUILDon price updates and the latest BUILDon news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.374

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.37

24h high

$0.41

VS
USD
BTC

The live BUILDon price today is $0.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41.92M. The table above accurately updates our B price in real time. The price of B is down -0.82% since last hour, down -3.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $374.00M. B has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B B.

BUILDon Stats

What is the market cap of BUILDon?

The current market cap of BUILDon is $374.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BUILDon?

Currently, 112.07M of B were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $41.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.37%.

What is the current price of BUILDon?

The price of 1 BUILDon currently costs $0.37.

How many BUILDon are there?

The current circulating supply of BUILDon is 1.00B. This is the total amount of B that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BUILDon?

BUILDon (B) currently ranks 212 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 374.00M

-3.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#212

24H Volume

$ 41.92M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest BUILDon news