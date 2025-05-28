b3

$0.00409

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

VS
USD
BTC

The live B3 (Base) price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.34M. The table above accurately updates our B3 price in real time. The price of B3 is up 1.11% since last hour, down -16.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $409.36M. B3 has a circulating supply of 25.27B coins and a max supply of 100.00B B3.

B3 (Base) Stats

What is the market cap of B3 (Base)?

The current market cap of B3 (Base) is $103.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of B3 (Base)?

Currently, 23.78B of B3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.22%.

What is the current price of B3 (Base)?

The price of 1 B3 (Base) currently costs $0.004.

How many B3 (Base) are there?

The current circulating supply of B3 (Base) is 25.27B. This is the total amount of B3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of B3 (Base)?

B3 (Base) (B3) currently ranks 486 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 103.39M

-16.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#486

24H Volume

$ 97.34M

Circulating Supply

25,000,000,000

