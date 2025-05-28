Be For FWXB4FWX
Live Be For FWX price updates and the latest Be For FWX news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00549
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.006
The live Be For FWX price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $82.38K. The table above accurately updates our B4FWX price in real time. The price of B4FWX is down -9.69% since last hour, down -9.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.49M. B4FWX has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B B4FWX.
Be For FWX Stats
What is the market cap of Be For FWX?
The current market cap of Be For FWX is $6.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Be For FWX?
Currently, 15.01M of B4FWX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $82.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.46%.
What is the current price of Be For FWX?
The price of 1 Be For FWX currently costs $0.005.
How many Be For FWX are there?
The current circulating supply of Be For FWX is 1.00B. This is the total amount of B4FWX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Be For FWX?
Be For FWX (B4FWX) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.04M
-9.46 %
#1705
$ 82.38K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/