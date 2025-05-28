b4fwx

Be For FWXB4FWX

Live Be For FWX price updates and the latest Be For FWX news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00549

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Be For FWX price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $82.38K. The table above accurately updates our B4FWX price in real time. The price of B4FWX is down -9.69% since last hour, down -9.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.49M. B4FWX has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B B4FWX.

Be For FWX Stats

What is the market cap of Be For FWX?

The current market cap of Be For FWX is $6.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Be For FWX?

Currently, 15.01M of B4FWX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $82.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.46%.

What is the current price of Be For FWX?

The price of 1 Be For FWX currently costs $0.005.

How many Be For FWX are there?

The current circulating supply of Be For FWX is 1.00B. This is the total amount of B4FWX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Be For FWX?

Be For FWX (B4FWX) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.04M

-9.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1705

24H Volume

$ 82.38K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Be For FWX news