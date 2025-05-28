babycate

$0.00000814

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000006

24h high

$0.00001

The live BabyCate price today is $0.000008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.77M. The table above accurately updates our BABYCATE price in real time. The price of BABYCATE is down -8.27% since last hour, up 43.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.62M. BABYCATE has a circulating supply of 690.00B coins and a max supply of 690.00B BABYCATE.

BabyCate Stats

What is the market cap of BabyCate?

The current market cap of BabyCate is $5.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BabyCate?

Currently, 586.35B of BABYCATE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.50%.

What is the current price of BabyCate?

The price of 1 BabyCate currently costs $0.000008.

How many BabyCate are there?

The current circulating supply of BabyCate is 690.00B. This is the total amount of BABYCATE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BabyCate?

BabyCate (BABYCATE) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.61M

43.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 4.77M

Circulating Supply

690,000,000,000

