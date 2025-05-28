BabyCateBABYCATE
Live BabyCate price updates and the latest BabyCate news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00000814
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000006
24h high
$0.00001
The live BabyCate price today is $0.000008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.77M. The table above accurately updates our BABYCATE price in real time. The price of BABYCATE is down -8.27% since last hour, up 43.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.62M. BABYCATE has a circulating supply of 690.00B coins and a max supply of 690.00B BABYCATE.
BabyCate Stats
What is the market cap of BabyCate?
The current market cap of BabyCate is $5.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BabyCate?
Currently, 586.35B of BABYCATE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.50%.
What is the current price of BabyCate?
The price of 1 BabyCate currently costs $0.000008.
How many BabyCate are there?
The current circulating supply of BabyCate is 690.00B. This is the total amount of BABYCATE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BabyCate?
BabyCate (BABYCATE) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.61M
43.50 %
#1736
$ 4.77M
690,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/