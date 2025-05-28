Baby Doge CoinBABYDOGE
Live Baby Doge Coin price updates and the latest Baby Doge Coin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00000000125
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000001
24h high
$0.000000001
The live Baby Doge Coin price today is $0.000000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.29M. The table above accurately updates our BABYDOGE price in real time. The price of BABYDOGE is down -0.05% since last hour, down -3.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $523.74M. BABYDOGE has a circulating supply of 146,330.99T coins and a max supply of 420,000.00T BABYDOGE.
Baby Doge Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Baby Doge Coin?
The current market cap of Baby Doge Coin is $182.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Baby Doge Coin?
Currently, 1836.58T of BABYDOGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.72%.
What is the current price of Baby Doge Coin?
The price of 1 Baby Doge Coin currently costs $0.000000001.
How many Baby Doge Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Baby Doge Coin is 146,330.99T. This is the total amount of BABYDOGE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Baby Doge Coin?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) currently ranks 204 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 182.35M
-3.72 %
#204
$ 2.29M
150,000,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/