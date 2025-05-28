babydoge

The live Baby Doge Coin price today is $0.000000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.29M. The table above accurately updates our BABYDOGE price in real time. The price of BABYDOGE is down -0.05% since last hour, down -3.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $523.74M. BABYDOGE has a circulating supply of 146,330.99T coins and a max supply of 420,000.00T BABYDOGE.

Baby Doge Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Baby Doge Coin?

The current market cap of Baby Doge Coin is $182.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baby Doge Coin?

Currently, 1836.58T of BABYDOGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.72%.

What is the current price of Baby Doge Coin?

The price of 1 Baby Doge Coin currently costs $0.000000001.

How many Baby Doge Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Baby Doge Coin is 146,330.99T. This is the total amount of BABYDOGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Baby Doge Coin?

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) currently ranks 204 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 182.35M

-3.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#204

24H Volume

$ 2.29M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000,000,000,000

