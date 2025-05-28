babypengu

The live Baby Pengu price today is $0.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.65M. The table above accurately updates our BABYPENGU price in real time. The price of BABYPENGU is up 10.87% since last hour, up 335.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $448.61M. BABYPENGU has a circulating supply of 185.96M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BABYPENGU.

Baby Pengu Stats

What is the market cap of Baby Pengu?

The current market cap of Baby Pengu is $83.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baby Pengu?

Currently, 5.90M of BABYPENGU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 335.61%.

What is the current price of Baby Pengu?

The price of 1 Baby Pengu currently costs $0.45.

How many Baby Pengu are there?

The current circulating supply of Baby Pengu is 185.96M. This is the total amount of BABYPENGU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Baby Pengu?

Baby Pengu (BABYPENGU) currently ranks 623 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 83.48M

335.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#623

24H Volume

$ 2.65M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

