Baby Shark MemeBABYSHARK
Live Baby Shark Meme price updates and the latest Baby Shark Meme news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00823
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Baby Shark Meme price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36M. The table above accurately updates our BABYSHARK price in real time. The price of BABYSHARK is down -2.45% since last hour, up 5.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.23M. BABYSHARK has a circulating supply of 849.35M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BABYSHARK.
Baby Shark Meme Stats
What is the market cap of Baby Shark Meme?
The current market cap of Baby Shark Meme is $7.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Baby Shark Meme?
Currently, 287.14M of BABYSHARK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.56%.
What is the current price of Baby Shark Meme?
The price of 1 Baby Shark Meme currently costs $0.008.
How many Baby Shark Meme are there?
The current circulating supply of Baby Shark Meme is 849.35M. This is the total amount of BABYSHARK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Baby Shark Meme?
Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.20M
5.56 %
#1740
$ 2.36M
850,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/