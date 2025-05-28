babyshark

Baby Shark MemeBABYSHARK

Live Baby Shark Meme price updates and the latest Baby Shark Meme news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00823

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Baby Shark Meme price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36M. The table above accurately updates our BABYSHARK price in real time. The price of BABYSHARK is down -2.45% since last hour, up 5.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.23M. BABYSHARK has a circulating supply of 849.35M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BABYSHARK.

Baby Shark Meme Stats

What is the market cap of Baby Shark Meme?

The current market cap of Baby Shark Meme is $7.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baby Shark Meme?

Currently, 287.14M of BABYSHARK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.56%.

What is the current price of Baby Shark Meme?

The price of 1 Baby Shark Meme currently costs $0.008.

How many Baby Shark Meme are there?

The current circulating supply of Baby Shark Meme is 849.35M. This is the total amount of BABYSHARK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Baby Shark Meme?

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.20M

5.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 2.36M

Circulating Supply

850,000,000

latest Baby Shark Meme news