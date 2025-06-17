bad

Bad Idea AIBAD

Live Bad Idea AI price updates and the latest Bad Idea AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000000112

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000001

24h high

$0.00000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bad Idea AI price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.51M. The table above accurately updates our BAD price in real time. The price of BAD is down -0.61% since last hour, up 9.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.30M. BAD has a circulating supply of 668.96T coins and a max supply of 829.49T BAD.

Bad Idea AI Stats

What is the market cap of Bad Idea AI?

The current market cap of Bad Idea AI is $7.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bad Idea AI?

Currently, 134.28T of BAD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.75%.

What is the current price of Bad Idea AI?

The price of 1 Bad Idea AI currently costs $0.00000001.

How many Bad Idea AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Bad Idea AI is 668.96T. This is the total amount of BAD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bad Idea AI?

Bad Idea AI (BAD) currently ranks 1749 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.52M

9.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1749

24H Volume

$ 1.51M

Circulating Supply

670,000,000,000,000

latest Bad Idea AI news