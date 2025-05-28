BakerySwapBAKE
Live BakerySwap price updates and the latest BakerySwap news.
price
$0.139
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.13
24h high
$0.14
The live BakerySwap price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.58M. The table above accurately updates our BAKE price in real time. The price of BAKE is down -0.05% since last hour, down -0.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.15M. BAKE has a circulating supply of 288.71M coins and a max supply of 289.77M BAKE.
BakerySwap Stats
What is the market cap of BakerySwap?
The current market cap of BakerySwap is $40.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BakerySwap?
Currently, 69.16M of BAKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.60%.
What is the current price of BakerySwap?
The price of 1 BakerySwap currently costs $0.14.
How many BakerySwap are there?
The current circulating supply of BakerySwap is 288.71M. This is the total amount of BAKE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BakerySwap?
BakerySwap (BAKE) currently ranks 819 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 40.00M
-0.60 %
#819
$ 9.58M
290,000,000
