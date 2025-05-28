Balancer is a DEX that seeks to offer capital efficiency, low gas costs, and innovative liquidity pool structures. Its primary differentiation from other DEXs is its vault, which is a smart contract that holds and manages all tokens across Balancer pools. This enables pools to plug directly into the existing liquidity vault for swaps, joins, and exits.
The live Balancer price today is $1.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.59M. The table above accurately updates our BAL price in real time. The price of BAL is down -0.57% since last hour, up 1.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $79.45M. BAL has a circulating supply of 63.52M coins and a max supply of 68.49M BAL.
about Balancer
What is Balancer?
Balancer Stats
What is the market cap of Balancer?
The current market cap of Balancer is $73.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Balancer?
Currently, 7.40M of BAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.44%.
What is the current price of Balancer?
The price of 1 Balancer currently costs $1.16.
How many Balancer are there?
The current circulating supply of Balancer is 63.52M. This is the total amount of BAL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Balancer?
Balancer (BAL) currently ranks 596 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
