bananas31

Banana For ScaleBANANAS31

Live Banana For Scale price updates and the latest Banana For Scale news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00653

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Banana For Scale price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37.36M. The table above accurately updates our BANANAS31 price in real time. The price of BANANAS31 is down -0.55% since last hour, down -3.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $65.28M. BANANAS31 has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B BANANAS31.

Banana For Scale Stats

What is the market cap of Banana For Scale?

The current market cap of Banana For Scale is $65.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Banana For Scale?

Currently, 5.72B of BANANAS31 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $37.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.02%.

What is the current price of Banana For Scale?

The price of 1 Banana For Scale currently costs $0.007.

How many Banana For Scale are there?

The current circulating supply of Banana For Scale is 10.00B. This is the total amount of BANANAS31 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Banana For Scale?

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) currently ranks 638 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 65.29M

-3.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#638

24H Volume

$ 37.36M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest Banana For Scale news