Banana For ScaleBANANAS31
Live Banana For Scale price updates and the latest Banana For Scale news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00653
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.007
The live Banana For Scale price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37.36M. The table above accurately updates our BANANAS31 price in real time. The price of BANANAS31 is down -0.55% since last hour, down -3.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $65.28M. BANANAS31 has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B BANANAS31.
Banana For Scale Stats
What is the market cap of Banana For Scale?
The current market cap of Banana For Scale is $65.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Banana For Scale?
Currently, 5.72B of BANANAS31 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $37.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.02%.
What is the current price of Banana For Scale?
The price of 1 Banana For Scale currently costs $0.007.
How many Banana For Scale are there?
The current circulating supply of Banana For Scale is 10.00B. This is the total amount of BANANAS31 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Banana For Scale?
Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) currently ranks 638 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 65.29M
-3.02 %
#638
$ 37.36M
10,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/