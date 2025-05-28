bank

$0.0674

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

The live Lorenzo Protocol price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.17M. The table above accurately updates our BANK price in real time. The price of BANK is down -0.11% since last hour, down -2.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.65M. BANK has a circulating supply of 425.25M coins and a max supply of 425.25M BANK.

Lorenzo Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Lorenzo Protocol?

The current market cap of Lorenzo Protocol is $28.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lorenzo Protocol?

Currently, 729.70M of BANK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $49.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.61%.

What is the current price of Lorenzo Protocol?

The price of 1 Lorenzo Protocol currently costs $0.07.

How many Lorenzo Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Lorenzo Protocol is 425.25M. This is the total amount of BANK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lorenzo Protocol?

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) currently ranks 1010 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.66M

-2.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1010

24H Volume

$ 49.17M

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

