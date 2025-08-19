BNB Attestation ServiceBAS
Live BNB Attestation Service price updates and the latest BNB Attestation Service news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00662
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.007
The live BNB Attestation Service price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.02M. The table above accurately updates our BAS price in real time. The price of BAS is down -0.35% since last hour, up 1.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $66.20M. BAS has a circulating supply of 2.50B coins and a max supply of 10.00B BAS.
BNB Attestation Service Stats
What is the market cap of BNB Attestation Service?
The current market cap of BNB Attestation Service is $16.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BNB Attestation Service?
Currently, 2.57B of BAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.82%.
What is the current price of BNB Attestation Service?
The price of 1 BNB Attestation Service currently costs $0.007.
How many BNB Attestation Service are there?
The current circulating supply of BNB Attestation Service is 2.50B. This is the total amount of BAS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BNB Attestation Service?
BNB Attestation Service (BAS) currently ranks 1444 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.90M
1.82 %
#1444
$ 17.02M
2,500,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Ethereum’s scaling is entering a new phase. Based rollups boost decentralization, booster rollups eliminate fragmentation, and Taiko’s preconfirmations bring near-instant UX, all without compromising trustlessness.
Research
The dynamic between Ethena, Pendle and Aave exhibits a mutually-beneficial relationship, where the offerings of each business grows the top lines of every party in this exchange. Pendle sits at the intersection of YBA issuers (Ethena) and money markets (Aave), demonstrating heightened utilization rates of YBAs, where the PTs then exhibit profound utilization as collateral. YBA issuers see Pendle as a premier go-to-market venue, often underwriting incentives for liquidity on the market and solving for Pendle’s supply side, while money markets view PTs as attractive collateral types to lend against, solving for Pendle’s demand side. PTs represent a highly profitable collateral listing for Aave, with depositors maxing out the available borrow capacity. Pendle’s recent launch of Boros may now present the most material growth vector beyond what is currently exhibited on V2 markets, offering the ability to price yield, spreads, and duration risk across various points in time out into the future.
by Luke Leasure
/