The live BNB Attestation Service price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.02M. The table above accurately updates our BAS price in real time. The price of BAS is down -0.35% since last hour, up 1.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $66.20M. BAS has a circulating supply of 2.50B coins and a max supply of 10.00B BAS.

BNB Attestation Service Stats

What is the market cap of BNB Attestation Service?

The current market cap of BNB Attestation Service is $16.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BNB Attestation Service?

Currently, 2.57B of BAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.82%.

What is the current price of BNB Attestation Service?

The price of 1 BNB Attestation Service currently costs $0.007.

How many BNB Attestation Service are there?

The current circulating supply of BNB Attestation Service is 2.50B. This is the total amount of BAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BNB Attestation Service?

BNB Attestation Service (BAS) currently ranks 1444 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 16.90M

1.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1444

24H Volume

$ 17.02M

Circulating Supply

2,500,000,000

