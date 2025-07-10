Base is for everyoneBASEISFOREVERYONE
$0.0089
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.009
The live Base is for everyone price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.18M. The table above accurately updates our BASEISFOREVERYONE price in real time. The price of BASEISFOREVERYONE is up 2.98% since last hour, up 33.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.90M. BASEISFOREVERYONE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BASEISFOREVERYONE.
Base is for everyone Stats
What is the market cap of Base is for everyone?
The current market cap of Base is for everyone is $8.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Base is for everyone?
Currently, 132.12M of BASEISFOREVERYONE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.11%.
What is the current price of Base is for everyone?
The price of 1 Base is for everyone currently costs $0.009.
How many Base is for everyone are there?
The current circulating supply of Base is for everyone is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BASEISFOREVERYONE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Base is for everyone?
Base is for everyone (BASEISFOREVERYONE) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 8.83M
33.11 %
#1736
$ 1.18M
1,000,000,000
