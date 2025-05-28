baskt

$0.0124

$0.008

$0.01

The live Baskt.Fun price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.60M. The table above accurately updates our BASKT price in real time. The price of BASKT is down -0.35% since last hour, up 45.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.35M. BASKT has a circulating supply of 963.68M coins and a max supply of 999.36M BASKT.

What is the market cap of Baskt.Fun?

The current market cap of Baskt.Fun is $12.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baskt.Fun?

Currently, 210.13M of BASKT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.60M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 45.40%.

What is the current price of Baskt.Fun?

The price of 1 Baskt.Fun currently costs $0.01.

How many Baskt.Fun are there?

The current circulating supply of Baskt.Fun is 963.68M. This is the total amount of BASKT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Baskt.Fun?

Baskt.Fun (BASKT) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.14M

45.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1709

24H Volume

$ 2.60M

Circulating Supply

960,000,000

