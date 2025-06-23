bazed

Bazed GamesBAZED

Live Bazed Games price updates and the latest Bazed Games news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0986

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.1

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bazed Games price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.87K. The table above accurately updates our BAZED price in real time. The price of BAZED is up 1.50% since last hour, up 19.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.54M. BAZED has a circulating supply of 76.47M coins and a max supply of 76.47M BAZED.

Bazed Games Stats

What is the market cap of Bazed Games?

The current market cap of Bazed Games is $7.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bazed Games?

Currently, 607.17K of BAZED were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.95%.

What is the current price of Bazed Games?

The price of 1 Bazed Games currently costs $0.1.

How many Bazed Games are there?

The current circulating supply of Bazed Games is 76.47M. This is the total amount of BAZED that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bazed Games?

Bazed Games (BAZED) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.54M

19.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 59.87K

Circulating Supply

76,000,000

latest Bazed Games news