Live BBAChain price updates and the latest BBAChain news.

$0.168

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.17

The live BBAChain price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $307.45K. The table above accurately updates our BBA price in real time. The price of BBA is down -0.42% since last hour, down -1.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.65M. BBA has a circulating supply of 154.95M coins and a max supply of 296.00M BBA.

BBAChain Stats

What is the market cap of BBAChain?

The current market cap of BBAChain is $25.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BBAChain?

Currently, 1.83M of BBA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $307.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.02%.

What is the current price of BBAChain?

The price of 1 BBAChain currently costs $0.17.

How many BBAChain are there?

The current circulating supply of BBAChain is 154.95M. This is the total amount of BBA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BBAChain?

BBAChain (BBA) currently ranks 1070 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.99M

-1.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1070

24H Volume

$ 307.45K

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

