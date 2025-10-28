Beny Bad BoyBBB
price
$0.00316
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.005
The live Beny Bad Boy price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $351.90K. The table above accurately updates our BBB price in real time. The price of BBB is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.54M. BBB has a circulating supply of 2.38B coins and a max supply of 2.38B BBB.
Beny Bad Boy Stats
What is the market cap of Beny Bad Boy?
The current market cap of Beny Bad Boy is $7.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Beny Bad Boy?
Currently, 111.30M of BBB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $351.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Beny Bad Boy?
The price of 1 Beny Bad Boy currently costs $0.003.
How many Beny Bad Boy are there?
The current circulating supply of Beny Bad Boy is 2.38B. This is the total amount of BBB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Beny Bad Boy?
Beny Bad Boy (BBB) currently ranks 1970 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.53M
%
#1970
$ 351.90K
2,400,000,000
