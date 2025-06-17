bbq

The live BBQCOIN price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $437.40K. The table above accurately updates our BBQ price in real time. The price of BBQ is down -0.09% since last hour, up 1.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.71M. BBQ has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M BBQ.

BBQCOIN Stats

What is the market cap of BBQCOIN?

The current market cap of BBQCOIN is $7.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BBQCOIN?

Currently, 28.38M of BBQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $437.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.62%.

What is the current price of BBQCOIN?

The price of 1 BBQCOIN currently costs $0.02.

How many BBQCOIN are there?

The current circulating supply of BBQCOIN is 500.00M. This is the total amount of BBQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BBQCOIN?

BBQCOIN (BBQ) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.72M

1.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 437.40K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

