bbsol

Bybit Staked SOLBBSOL

Live Bybit Staked SOL price updates and the latest Bybit Staked SOL news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$187.74

$0

(0%)

24h low

$183.66

24h high

$189.58

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bybit Staked SOL price today is $187.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.94M. The table above accurately updates our BBSOL price in real time. The price of BBSOL is up 0.42% since last hour, down -0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $323.55M. BBSOL has a circulating supply of 1.72M coins and a max supply of 1.72M BBSOL.

Bybit Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Bybit Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Bybit Staked SOL is $323.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bybit Staked SOL?

Currently, 10.35K of BBSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.48%.

What is the current price of Bybit Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Bybit Staked SOL currently costs $187.74.

How many Bybit Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Bybit Staked SOL is 1.72M. This is the total amount of BBSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bybit Staked SOL?

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) currently ranks 236 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 323.42M

-0.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#236

24H Volume

$ 1.94M

Circulating Supply

1,700,000

latest Bybit Staked SOL news