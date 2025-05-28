bbt

BitBookBBT

Live BitBook price updates and the latest BitBook news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live BitBook price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our BBT price in real time. The price of BBT is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BBT has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of BBT.

BitBook Stats

What is the market cap of BitBook?

The current market cap of BitBook is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BitBook?

Currently, of BBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of BitBook?

The price of 1 BitBook currently costs $0.

How many BitBook are there?

The current circulating supply of BitBook is . This is the total amount of BBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BitBook?

BitBook (BBT) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

0

latest BitBook news