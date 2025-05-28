bc

BCGame CoinBC

Live BCGame Coin price updates and the latest BCGame Coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00848

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live BCGame Coin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68.88K. The table above accurately updates our BC price in real time. The price of BC is up 1.64% since last hour, down -6.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.70M. BC has a circulating supply of 9.99B coins and a max supply of 9.99B BC.

BCGame Coin Stats

What is the market cap of BCGame Coin?

The current market cap of BCGame Coin is $84.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BCGame Coin?

Currently, 8.12M of BC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $68.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.62%.

What is the current price of BCGame Coin?

The price of 1 BCGame Coin currently costs $0.008.

How many BCGame Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of BCGame Coin is 9.99B. This is the total amount of BC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BCGame Coin?

BCGame Coin (BC) currently ranks 557 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 84.45M

-6.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#557

24H Volume

$ 68.88K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest BCGame Coin news