$0.577

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.56

24h high

$0.62

VS
USD
BTC

The live BlackCardCoin price today is $0.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.16M. The table above accurately updates our BCCOIN price in real time. The price of BCCOIN is down -3.40% since last hour, down -0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.38M. BCCOIN has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 70.00M BCCOIN.

BlackCardCoin Stats

What is the market cap of BlackCardCoin?

The current market cap of BlackCardCoin is $5.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BlackCardCoin?

Currently, 7.21M of BCCOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.30%.

What is the current price of BlackCardCoin?

The price of 1 BlackCardCoin currently costs $0.58.

How many BlackCardCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of BlackCardCoin is 10.00M. This is the total amount of BCCOIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BlackCardCoin?

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.94M

-0.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 4.16M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

