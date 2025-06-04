$0.0487 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.03 24h high $0.05

The live Bitcoin Diamond price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 222.07K. The table above accurately updates our BCD price in real time. The price of BCD is up 55.01% since last hour, up 55.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 9.17M. BCD has a circulating supply of 188.16M coins and a max supply of 188.16M BCD .