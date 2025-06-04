Bitcoin DiamondBCD
Live Bitcoin Diamond price updates and the latest Bitcoin Diamond news.
$0.0487
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.05
The live Bitcoin Diamond price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $222.07K. The table above accurately updates our BCD price in real time. The price of BCD is up 55.01% since last hour, up 55.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.17M. BCD has a circulating supply of 188.16M coins and a max supply of 188.16M BCD.
about Bitcoin Diamond
What is Bitcoin Diamond?
Bitcoin Diamond Stats
What is the market cap of Bitcoin Diamond?
The current market cap of Bitcoin Diamond is $9.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin Diamond?
Currently, 4.56M of BCD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $222.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 55.68%.
What is the current price of Bitcoin Diamond?
The price of 1 Bitcoin Diamond currently costs $0.05.
How many Bitcoin Diamond are there?
The current circulating supply of Bitcoin Diamond is 188.16M. This is the total amount of BCD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin Diamond?
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) currently ranks 1633 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.17M
55.68 %
#1633
$ 222.07K
190,000,000
