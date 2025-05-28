bcut

bitsCrunch TokenBCUT

Live bitsCrunch Token price updates and the latest bitsCrunch Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0235

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live bitsCrunch Token price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.82M. The table above accurately updates our BCUT price in real time. The price of BCUT is down -0.87% since last hour, up 1.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.45M. BCUT has a circulating supply of 495.82M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BCUT.

bitsCrunch Token Stats

What is the market cap of bitsCrunch Token?

The current market cap of bitsCrunch Token is $11.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of bitsCrunch Token?

Currently, 77.62M of BCUT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.74%.

What is the current price of bitsCrunch Token?

The price of 1 bitsCrunch Token currently costs $0.02.

How many bitsCrunch Token are there?

The current circulating supply of bitsCrunch Token is 495.82M. This is the total amount of BCUT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of bitsCrunch Token?

bitsCrunch Token (BCUT) currently ranks 1518 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.63M

1.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1518

24H Volume

$ 1.82M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

latest bitsCrunch Token news