$0.0102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.61K. The table above accurately updates our BDC price in real time. The price of BDC is up 0.74% since last hour, down -6.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.22M. BDC has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BDC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) Stats

What is the market cap of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin)?

The current market cap of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) is $10.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin)?

Currently, 2.02M of BDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.61K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.26%.

What is the current price of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin)?

The price of 1 BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) currently costs $0.01.

How many BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) are there?

The current circulating supply of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin)?

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (Bitcoin) (BDC) currently ranks 1520 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.25M

-6.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1520

24H Volume

$ 20.61K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

