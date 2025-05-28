bdca

BitDCABDCA

Live BitDCA price updates and the latest BitDCA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.853

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.85

24h high

$0.86

VS
USD
BTC

The live BitDCA price today is $0.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $196.15K. The table above accurately updates our BDCA price in real time. The price of BDCA is up 0.15% since last hour, down -0.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $121.74M. BDCA has a circulating supply of 133.03M coins and a max supply of 142.67M BDCA.

BitDCA Stats

What is the market cap of BitDCA?

The current market cap of BitDCA is $113.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BitDCA?

Currently, 229.87K of BDCA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $196.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.18%.

What is the current price of BitDCA?

The price of 1 BitDCA currently costs $0.85.

How many BitDCA are there?

The current circulating supply of BitDCA is 133.03M. This is the total amount of BDCA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BitDCA?

BitDCA (BDCA) currently ranks 448 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 113.51M

-0.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#448

24H Volume

$ 196.15K

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

latest BitDCA news