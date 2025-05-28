bdx

$0.0616

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

The live Beldex price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.45M. The table above accurately updates our BDX price in real time. The price of BDX is up 0.09% since last hour, up 0.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $612.33M. BDX has a circulating supply of 7.15B coins and a max supply of 9.93B BDX.

Beldex Stats

What is the market cap of Beldex?

The current market cap of Beldex is $440.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beldex?

Currently, 56.05M of BDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.11%.

What is the current price of Beldex?

The price of 1 Beldex currently costs $0.06.

How many Beldex are there?

The current circulating supply of Beldex is 7.15B. This is the total amount of BDX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Beldex?

Beldex (BDX) currently ranks 186 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 440.47M

0.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#186

24H Volume

$ 3.45M

Circulating Supply

7,100,000,000

