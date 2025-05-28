bdxn

$0.0716

The live Bondex price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26.69M. The table above accurately updates our BDXN price in real time. The price of BDXN is down -3.38% since last hour, down -83.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $71.60M. BDXN has a circulating supply of 160.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BDXN.

Bondex Stats

What is the market cap of Bondex?

The current market cap of Bondex is $11.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bondex?

Currently, 372.73M of BDXN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $26.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -83.08%.

What is the current price of Bondex?

The price of 1 Bondex currently costs $0.07.

How many Bondex are there?

The current circulating supply of Bondex is 160.00M. This is the total amount of BDXN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bondex?

Bondex (BDXN) currently ranks 1496 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.49M

-83.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1496

24H Volume

$ 26.69M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

