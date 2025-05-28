beam

BeamBEAM

Live Beam price updates and the latest Beam news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00892

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Beam price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $104.61M. The table above accurately updates our BEAM price in real time. The price of BEAM is up 2.10% since last hour, up 20.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $559.69M. BEAM has a circulating supply of 42.55B coins and a max supply of 62.75B BEAM.

Beam Stats

What is the market cap of Beam?

The current market cap of Beam is $370.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beam?

Currently, 11.73B of BEAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $104.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.71%.

What is the current price of Beam?

The price of 1 Beam currently costs $0.009.

How many Beam are there?

The current circulating supply of Beam is 42.55B. This is the total amount of BEAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Beam?

Beam (BEAM) currently ranks 125 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 370.83M

20.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#125

24H Volume

$ 104.61M

Circulating Supply

43,000,000,000

latest Beam news