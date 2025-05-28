bee

The live BeeBase price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.76K. The table above accurately updates our BEE price in real time. The price of BEE is down -12.21% since last hour, up 51.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.16M. BEE has a circulating supply of 210.00B coins and a max supply of 210.00B BEE.

BeeBase Stats

What is the market cap of BeeBase?

The current market cap of BeeBase is $4.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BeeBase?

Currently, 2.56B of BEE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 51.35%.

What is the current price of BeeBase?

The price of 1 BeeBase currently costs $0.00002.

How many BeeBase are there?

The current circulating supply of BeeBase is 210.00B. This is the total amount of BEE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BeeBase?

BeeBase (BEE) currently ranks 1710 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.74M

51.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1710

24H Volume

$ 50.76K

Circulating Supply

210,000,000,000

