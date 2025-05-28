beenz

BEENZBEENZ

Live BEENZ price updates and the latest BEENZ news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00865

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live BEENZ price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.09M. The table above accurately updates our BEENZ price in real time. The price of BEENZ is down -4.64% since last hour, up 11.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.65M. BEENZ has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M BEENZ.

BEENZ Stats

What is the market cap of BEENZ?

The current market cap of BEENZ is $9.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BEENZ?

Currently, 472.53M of BEENZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.57%.

What is the current price of BEENZ?

The price of 1 BEENZ currently costs $0.009.

How many BEENZ are there?

The current circulating supply of BEENZ is 999.99M. This is the total amount of BEENZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BEENZ?

BEENZ (BEENZ) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.23M

11.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 4.09M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest BEENZ news