price

$0.0000434

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00004

24h high

$0.00006

The live Beercoin 2 price today is $0.00004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.38M. The table above accurately updates our BEER2 price in real time. The price of BEER2 is down -3.03% since last hour, down -13.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.60M. BEER2 has a circulating supply of 480.00B coins and a max supply of 888.89B BEER2.

Beercoin 2 Stats

What is the market cap of Beercoin 2?

The current market cap of Beercoin 2 is $21.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beercoin 2?

Currently, 77.74B of BEER2 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.72%.

What is the current price of Beercoin 2?

The price of 1 Beercoin 2 currently costs $0.00004.

How many Beercoin 2 are there?

The current circulating supply of Beercoin 2 is 480.00B. This is the total amount of BEER2 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Beercoin 2?

Beercoin 2 (BEER2) currently ranks 1152 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.44M

-13.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1152

24H Volume

$ 3.38M

Circulating Supply

480,000,000,000

