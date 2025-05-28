befe

$0.0000436

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00004

24h high

$0.00004

The live BEFE price today is $0.00004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $211.19K. The table above accurately updates our BEFE price in real time. The price of BEFE is down -1.56% since last hour, up 1.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.36M. BEFE has a circulating supply of 94.33B coins and a max supply of 100.00B BEFE.

BEFE Stats

What is the market cap of BEFE?

The current market cap of BEFE is $4.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BEFE?

Currently, 4.84B of BEFE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $211.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.83%.

What is the current price of BEFE?

The price of 1 BEFE currently costs $0.00004.

How many BEFE are there?

The current circulating supply of BEFE is 94.33B. This is the total amount of BEFE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BEFE?

BEFE (BEFE) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.44M

1.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 211.19K

Circulating Supply

94,000,000,000

