$0.207

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.20

24h high

$0.22

The live Bellscoin price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $722.86K. The table above accurately updates our BELLS price in real time. The price of BELLS is up 0.35% since last hour, down -6.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.54M. BELLS has a circulating supply of 60.72M coins and a max supply of 60.72M BELLS.

Bellscoin Stats

What is the market cap of Bellscoin?

The current market cap of Bellscoin is $12.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bellscoin?

Currently, 3.50M of BELLS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $722.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.48%.

What is the current price of Bellscoin?

The price of 1 Bellscoin currently costs $0.21.

How many Bellscoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Bellscoin is 60.72M. This is the total amount of BELLS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bellscoin?

Bellscoin (BELLS) currently ranks 1470 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.54M

-6.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1470

24H Volume

$ 722.86K

Circulating Supply

61,000,000

