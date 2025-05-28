bera

BerachainBERA

Live Berachain price updates and the latest Berachain news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.87

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.75

24h high

$2.97

VS
USD
BTC

The live Berachain price today is $2.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.57M. The table above accurately updates our BERA price in real time. The price of BERA is up 0.25% since last hour, up 0.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.44B. BERA has a circulating supply of 119.72M coins and a max supply of 502.24M BERA.

Berachain Stats

What is the market cap of Berachain?

The current market cap of Berachain is $343.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Berachain?

Currently, 21.80M of BERA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.94%.

What is the current price of Berachain?

The price of 1 Berachain currently costs $2.87.

How many Berachain are there?

The current circulating supply of Berachain is 119.72M. This is the total amount of BERA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Berachain?

Berachain (BERA) currently ranks 223 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 343.66M

0.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#223

24H Volume

$ 62.57M

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

latest Berachain news