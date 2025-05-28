StakeStone Berachain Vault TokenBERASTONE
Live StakeStone Berachain Vault Token price updates and the latest StakeStone Berachain Vault Token news.
price
sponsored by
$2,765.38
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2,618.57
24h high
$2,776.83
The live StakeStone Berachain Vault Token price today is $2,765.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $328.74K. The table above accurately updates our BERASTONE price in real time. The price of BERASTONE is up 1.70% since last hour, up 4.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $91.53M. BERASTONE has a circulating supply of 33.10K coins and a max supply of 33.10K BERASTONE.
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token Stats
What is the market cap of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token?
The current market cap of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token is $91.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token?
Currently, 118.88 of BERASTONE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $328.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.52%.
What is the current price of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token?
The price of 1 StakeStone Berachain Vault Token currently costs $2,765.38.
How many StakeStone Berachain Vault Token are there?
The current circulating supply of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token is 33.10K. This is the total amount of BERASTONE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token?
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) currently ranks 529 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 91.73M
4.52 %
#529
$ 328.74K
33,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/