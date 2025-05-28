bert

Bertram The PomeranianBERT

Live Bertram The Pomeranian price updates and the latest Bertram The Pomeranian news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0275

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bertram The Pomeranian price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.45M. The table above accurately updates our BERT price in real time. The price of BERT is down -0.81% since last hour, down -12.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.90M. BERT has a circulating supply of 979.73M coins and a max supply of 979.73M BERT.

Bertram The Pomeranian Stats

What is the market cap of Bertram The Pomeranian?

The current market cap of Bertram The Pomeranian is $26.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bertram The Pomeranian?

Currently, 89.25M of BERT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.92%.

What is the current price of Bertram The Pomeranian?

The price of 1 Bertram The Pomeranian currently costs $0.03.

How many Bertram The Pomeranian are there?

The current circulating supply of Bertram The Pomeranian is 979.73M. This is the total amount of BERT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bertram The Pomeranian?

Bertram The Pomeranian (BERT) currently ranks 1034 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.85M

-12.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1034

24H Volume

$ 2.45M

Circulating Supply

980,000,000

latest Bertram The Pomeranian news