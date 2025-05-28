beta

$0.00597

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.008

The live Beta Finance price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.72M. The table above accurately updates our BETA price in real time. The price of BETA is down -12.57% since last hour, down -16.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.97M. BETA has a circulating supply of 919.70M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BETA.

Beta Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Beta Finance?

The current market cap of Beta Finance is $5.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beta Finance?

Currently, 791.24M of BETA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.72M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.13%.

What is the current price of Beta Finance?

The price of 1 Beta Finance currently costs $0.006.

How many Beta Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Beta Finance is 919.70M. This is the total amount of BETA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Beta Finance?

Beta Finance (BETA) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.63M

-16.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 4.72M

Circulating Supply

920,000,000

