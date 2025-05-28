bfg

BFG TokenBFG

Live BFG Token price updates and the latest BFG Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live BFG Token price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.71K. The table above accurately updates our BFG price in real time. The price of BFG is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BFG has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of BFG.

BFG Token Stats

What is the market cap of BFG Token?

The current market cap of BFG Token is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BFG Token?

Currently, of BFG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of BFG Token?

The price of 1 BFG Token currently costs $0.

How many BFG Token are there?

The current circulating supply of BFG Token is . This is the total amount of BFG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BFG Token?

BFG Token (BFG) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$ 6.71K

Circulating Supply

0

latest BFG Token news