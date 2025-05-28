bfic

BFIC CoinBFIC

Live BFIC Coin price updates and the latest BFIC Coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.55

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.55

24h high

$8.71

VS
USD
BTC

The live BFIC Coin price today is $1.55 with a 24-hour trading volume of $507.73K. The table above accurately updates our BFIC price in real time. The price of BFIC is down -82.19% since last hour, down -33.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.55M. BFIC has a circulating supply of 1.89M coins and a max supply of 21.00M BFIC.

BFIC Coin Stats

What is the market cap of BFIC Coin?

The current market cap of BFIC Coin is $16.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BFIC Coin?

Currently, 327.57K of BFIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $507.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -33.82%.

What is the current price of BFIC Coin?

The price of 1 BFIC Coin currently costs $1.55.

How many BFIC Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of BFIC Coin is 1.89M. This is the total amount of BFIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BFIC Coin?

BFIC Coin (BFIC) currently ranks 1486 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.44M

-33.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1486

24H Volume

$ 507.73K

Circulating Supply

1,900,000

latest BFIC Coin news