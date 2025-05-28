bgsc

BugsCoinBGSC

Live BugsCoin price updates and the latest BugsCoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00847

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live BugsCoin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.54M. The table above accurately updates our BGSC price in real time. The price of BGSC is down -0.03% since last hour, down -1.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $249.27M. BGSC has a circulating supply of 6.19B coins and a max supply of 29.44B BGSC.

BugsCoin Stats

What is the market cap of BugsCoin?

The current market cap of BugsCoin is $52.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BugsCoin?

Currently, 300.11M of BGSC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.19%.

What is the current price of BugsCoin?

The price of 1 BugsCoin currently costs $0.008.

How many BugsCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of BugsCoin is 6.19B. This is the total amount of BGSC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BugsCoin?

BugsCoin (BGSC) currently ranks 719 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 52.39M

-1.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#719

24H Volume

$ 2.54M

Circulating Supply

6,200,000,000

latest BugsCoin news