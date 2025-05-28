bgsol

$187.35

$182.94

$189.45

The live Bitget Staked SOL price today is $187.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.12M. The table above accurately updates our BGSOL price in real time. The price of BGSOL is down -0.55% since last hour, down -0.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.32M. BGSOL has a circulating supply of 87.09K coins and a max supply of 87.09K BGSOL.

What is the market cap of Bitget Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Bitget Staked SOL is $16.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitget Staked SOL?

Currently, 11.31K of BGSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.93%.

What is the current price of Bitget Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Bitget Staked SOL currently costs $187.35.

How many Bitget Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitget Staked SOL is 87.09K. This is the total amount of BGSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitget Staked SOL?

Bitget Staked SOL (BGSOL) currently ranks 1307 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 16.32M

-0.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1307

24H Volume

$ 2.12M

Circulating Supply

87,000

