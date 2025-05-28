bico

$0.117

The live Biconomy price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.22M. The table above accurately updates our BICO price in real time. The price of BICO is up 0.11% since last hour, down -4.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $116.85M. BICO has a circulating supply of 954.46M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BICO.

Biconomy Stats

What is the market cap of Biconomy?

The current market cap of Biconomy is $111.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Biconomy?

Currently, 164.51M of BICO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.18%.

What is the current price of Biconomy?

The price of 1 Biconomy currently costs $0.12.

How many Biconomy are there?

The current circulating supply of Biconomy is 954.46M. This is the total amount of BICO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Biconomy?

Biconomy (BICO) currently ranks 456 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

