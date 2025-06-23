biden

$0.000138

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Biden Coin price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.44K. The table above accurately updates our BIDEN price in real time. The price of BIDEN is up 0.04% since last hour, up 3.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.81M. BIDEN has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B BIDEN.

Biden Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Biden Coin?

The current market cap of Biden Coin is $13.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Biden Coin?

Currently, 879.28M of BIDEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.18%.

What is the current price of Biden Coin?

The price of 1 Biden Coin currently costs $0.0001.

How many Biden Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Biden Coin is 100.00B. This is the total amount of BIDEN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Biden Coin?

Biden Coin (BIDEN) currently ranks 1352 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.81M

3.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#1352

24H Volume

$ 121.44K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

