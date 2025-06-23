Biden CoinBIDEN
Live Biden Coin price updates and the latest Biden Coin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000138
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0001
24h high
$0.0001
The live Biden Coin price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.44K. The table above accurately updates our BIDEN price in real time. The price of BIDEN is up 0.04% since last hour, up 3.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.81M. BIDEN has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B BIDEN.
Biden Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Biden Coin?
The current market cap of Biden Coin is $13.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Biden Coin?
Currently, 879.28M of BIDEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.18%.
What is the current price of Biden Coin?
The price of 1 Biden Coin currently costs $0.0001.
How many Biden Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Biden Coin is 100.00B. This is the total amount of BIDEN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Biden Coin?
Biden Coin (BIDEN) currently ranks 1352 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.81M
3.18 %
#1352
$ 121.44K
100,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.