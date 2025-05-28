bifi

BeefyBIFI

Live Beefy price updates and the latest Beefy news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$393.85

$0

(0%)

24h low

$391.70

24h high

$410.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Beefy price today is $393.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $763.18K. The table above accurately updates our BIFI price in real time. The price of BIFI is down -0.36% since last hour, down -2.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.51M. BIFI has a circulating supply of 80.00K coins and a max supply of 80.00K BIFI.

Beefy Stats

What is the market cap of Beefy?

The current market cap of Beefy is $31.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beefy?

Currently, 1.94K of BIFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $763.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.54%.

What is the current price of Beefy?

The price of 1 Beefy currently costs $393.85.

How many Beefy are there?

The current circulating supply of Beefy is 80.00K. This is the total amount of BIFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Beefy?

Beefy (BIFI) currently ranks 608 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.51M

-2.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#608

24H Volume

$ 763.18K

Circulating Supply

80,000

latest Beefy news