BIG JIMBIGJIM
Live BIG JIM price updates and the latest BIG JIM news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00000883
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000004
24h high
$0.00001
The live BIG JIM price today is $0.000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $393.41K. The table above accurately updates our BIGJIM price in real time. The price of BIGJIM is up 0.39% since last hour, up 98.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.73M. BIGJIM has a circulating supply of 988.67B coins and a max supply of 988.67B BIGJIM.
BIG JIM Stats
What is the market cap of BIG JIM?
The current market cap of BIG JIM is $8.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BIG JIM?
Currently, 44.55B of BIGJIM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $393.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 98.40%.
What is the current price of BIG JIM?
The price of 1 BIG JIM currently costs $0.000009.
How many BIG JIM are there?
The current circulating supply of BIG JIM is 988.67B. This is the total amount of BIGJIM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BIG JIM?
BIG JIM (BIGJIM) currently ranks 1662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.73M
98.40 %
#1662
$ 393.41K
990,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/