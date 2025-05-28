bigjim

$0.00000883

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000004

24h high

$0.00001

The live BIG JIM price today is $0.000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $393.41K. The table above accurately updates our BIGJIM price in real time. The price of BIGJIM is up 0.39% since last hour, up 98.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.73M. BIGJIM has a circulating supply of 988.67B coins and a max supply of 988.67B BIGJIM.

BIG JIM Stats

What is the market cap of BIG JIM?

The current market cap of BIG JIM is $8.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BIG JIM?

Currently, 44.55B of BIGJIM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $393.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 98.40%.

What is the current price of BIG JIM?

The price of 1 BIG JIM currently costs $0.000009.

How many BIG JIM are there?

The current circulating supply of BIG JIM is 988.67B. This is the total amount of BIGJIM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BIG JIM?

BIG JIM (BIGJIM) currently ranks 1662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.73M

98.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1662

24H Volume

$ 393.41K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000,000

