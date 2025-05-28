bigsb

$0.801

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.59

24h high

$0.91

VS
USD
BTC

The live BigShortBets price today is $0.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $378.66K. The table above accurately updates our BIGSB price in real time. The price of BIGSB is down -4.14% since last hour, down -9.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.92M. BIGSB has a circulating supply of 6.86M coins and a max supply of 29.85M BIGSB.

BigShortBets Stats

What is the market cap of BigShortBets?

The current market cap of BigShortBets is $5.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BigShortBets?

Currently, 472.51K of BIGSB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $378.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.05%.

What is the current price of BigShortBets?

The price of 1 BigShortBets currently costs $0.80.

How many BigShortBets are there?

The current circulating supply of BigShortBets is 6.86M. This is the total amount of BIGSB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BigShortBets?

BigShortBets (BIGSB) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.70M

-9.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 378.66K

Circulating Supply

6,900,000

