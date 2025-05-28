bigtime

$0.0722

The live Big Time price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.59M. The table above accurately updates our BIGTIME price in real time. The price of BIGTIME is up 0.69% since last hour, down -0.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $361.05M. BIGTIME has a circulating supply of 1.90B coins and a max supply of 5.00B BIGTIME.

Big Time Stats

What is the market cap of Big Time?

The current market cap of Big Time is $137.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Big Time?

Currently, 354.41M of BIGTIME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.11%.

What is the current price of Big Time?

The price of 1 Big Time currently costs $0.07.

How many Big Time are there?

The current circulating supply of Big Time is 1.90B. This is the total amount of BIGTIME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Big Time?

Big Time (BIGTIME) currently ranks 392 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 137.22M

-0.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#392

24H Volume

$ 25.59M

Circulating Supply

1,900,000,000

